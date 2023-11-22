Wiregrass Gives Back
NWS survey confirms Geneva County damage consistent with EF-1 tornado

Survey results by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee have determined that a tornado did touch down in Geneva County during Tuesday’s severe weather.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Survey results by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee have determined that a tornado did touch down in Geneva County during Tuesday’s severe weather.

The storm survey conducted on Wednesday found the damage created was consistent with an EF-1 tornado, with max winds estimated around 150 miles per hour.

The storm was believed to have touched down around 5:04 p.m. near Barnes Creek, around 5 miles west of Hartford, and during an 11-minute span traveled just under seven miles northeast to an area near the intersection of Bethel Road and N Shiloh Road, about 5 miles north of Hartford and near Bethel Baptist Church.

Survey results by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee have determined that a tornado did touch down in Geneva County during Tuesday’s severe weather.(NWS Tallahassee)

Among the damage determined to be caused by the tornado from the NWS survey was several metal chicken coops on Geneva County Road 36, a couple of snapped trees on N County Road 55, more snapped trees and a significantly damaged outbuilding on Childs Road and numerous hardwood trees snapped or uprooted during the tornado’s peak intensity in a wooded area south of County Road 47. There was also significant damage done to a barn on County Road 57.

Survey results by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee have determined that a tornado did touch down in Geneva County during Tuesday’s severe weather.(NWS Tallahassee)

Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Wednesday, November 22, 2023