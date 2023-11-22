Wiregrass Gives Back
Man faces sex charges, including extortion

Jeffrey Lee Teague (pictured) is charged with Sexual Abuse, First Degree Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Extortion.
Jeffrey Lee Teague (pictured) is charged with Sexual Abuse, First Degree Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Extortion.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces several sex charges involving an alleged victim under 16.

Jeffrey Lee Teague, 29, is charged with Sexual Abuse, First Degree Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Extortion.

Police said Teague’s arrest stems from an investigation over the weekend.

Because of the case’s nature, the police do not plan to release additional information.

Teague has a $180,000 bond.

