Man faces sex charges, including extortion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces several sex charges involving an alleged victim under 16.

Jeffrey Lee Teague, 29, is charged with Sexual Abuse, First Degree Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Extortion.

Police said Teague’s arrest stems from an investigation over the weekend.

Because of the case’s nature, the police do not plan to release additional information.

Teague has a $180,000 bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.