Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Krispy Kreme celebrating 20th anniversary of ‘Elf’ with themed doughnuts

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the family-favorite holiday classic “Elf” Krispy...
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the family-favorite holiday classic “Elf” Krispy Kreme is offering the first-ever “Elf” Doughnut Collection.(Krispy Kreme)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Elf” is turning 20 this year and Krispy Kreme is celebrating the beloved holiday movie’s anniversary with specialty doughnuts.

Starting Nov. 24, Krispy Kreme customers can order a limited-edition “Elf” Doughnut Collection.

The movie-inspired doughnut collection will be available at participating stores nationwide and will include three “Elf”-inspired doughnuts and a return of a fan favorite.

The holiday doughnut boxes will include:

Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles, topped with powdered sugary snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut topped with cake batter “spaghetti” buttercream, milk chocolate colorful candies, sprinkles, and a maple drizzle.

Christmas Lights Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Santa Belly Doughnut: A Santa belly doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in red icing and decorated with Santa’s belt and belt buckle candy piece.

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody its fun and festive spirit,” said Dave Skena with Krispy Kreme.

Doughnut fans can also find the limited-edition “Elf” collection in packages at select stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more.

“Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s favorite thing to do and we know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ Holiday Collection,” Skena said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gordon's salary, effective December 1, is among the highest of municipal judges in Alabama
Mayor breaks tie, commission approves $700,000 contract for Dothan judge
4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day declared for Tuesday
ALEA reports that the crash happened around 6:08 p.m., and is impacting the southbound lanes of...
Portion of Highway 231 closed after Dale County two-vehicle crash
The Helms family has inhabited hundreds of acres in Slocomb since the 1890s.
Why the Helms family is proud to be farmers
Potentially deadly mystery illness spreading in dogs around the U.S.

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead, FDA says
Gale Livingstone is turning a new leaf after leaving her job as a government contractor....
Woman leaves her white-collar job to become first generation farmer
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22,...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says