Houston County Commission allocates $9k to Dupree School renovations

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Commission is allocating some of their budget to renovating one of the oldest buildings in the county.

Commissioner Tracy Adams presented the Historic Dupree School with a $9,000 check on behalf of the commission Tuesday morning.

According to Steve Smith, Board Chairman of the Dupree School Community Center Project, this money will play an integral part in the project.

Smith says the project aims to restore its purpose as a highly effective community center with college education extension classes, support for our farmers with ag programs, and recreate a music venue.

“We’ve started work on the property, but this $9,000 is going to be extremely helpful,” said Smith. “We are about protecting our history and building our future, and that’s exactly what we want to see happen here in this county.”

The Dupree School is also on track to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to Smith.

