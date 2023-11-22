Cooler For Thanksgiving Day

SYNOPSIS – We will keep mostly cloudy skies around tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s for Thanksgiving morning. During the day Thursday, highs will reach the lower 60s with partly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance of a light shower Thursday night with a weak passing front, though most of us will not get anything from this. Cooler temperatures will last through the weekend with highs reaching the middle 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy & cold. Low near 41°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Sunny. High near 61°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 47°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, a stray morning shower. Low: 47° High: 64° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 46° High: 66° 20% late

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 52° High: 67° 20% early

TUE: Few clouds. Low: 39° High: 59° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 61° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – An area of low pressure in the open Atlantic has potential to acquire tropical characteristics as it moves northeastward toward the northern Atlantic.

