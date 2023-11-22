Ashford Youth Sports Association hosts award and ring ceremony for 8U youth football champions

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Coaches, parents, and friends gathered Tuesday to congratulate the winning cheerleaders and football players of the 8U Ashford Youth Football Team for their recent championship victory

“It’s been an amazing journey for these kids this year. It’s been 18 years since Ashford won a Super Bowl on a youth level. This is very special to our community, and this is a sign of greatness,” Malvin Anderson, the Vice President of Ashford Youth Sports Association, said.

This has boosted the children’s confidence, making it an even greater atmosphere to be a part of.

“It has a very good impact on a child from a small age. It teaches them to be a team, how to come together, and how to look out for one another,” Anderson said.

Kids are learning teamwork while having fun doing it.

“My son is getting to experience this his first year. He was so excited, and the coaches were so warm and welcoming. He’s more vocal, and he’s able to jump in and be more excited,” Dionna Bowers, a parent, said.

The future is looking bright and growth is on the horizon.

“45 kids in total when the program started. It was terrible. Now we are coming back up, we have 200 kids part of the program. Up to flag football and cheer and tackle football and cheer,” Anderson said.

The team earned their Super Bowl champion title in October. The association is looking forward to tackling next year.

