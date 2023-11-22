American Legion waiting for restriction lift to build office

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to a restriction on a piece of property, the American Legion Post 12 of Dothan continues to be without their own office.

The American Legion has served in the city of Dothan for nearly a century and, according to Post Commander Lehman Irby, has only had their own building to operate out of for one year.

Currently, the organization has no location they operate through.

“We don’t have a building. We don’t have a piece of property. So, they have nowhere to go to find that support,” said Irby.

The Houston County Commission granted the American Legion a piece of land last year, hoping they would be able to build there. According to Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe, the land used to house a POW camp from World War II and has been in the county’s possession for more than 50 years.

The land currently has a restriction on it, allowing it to only be used for a public purpose, such as a park. Shoupe says the commission has been working to lift this restriction since 2017.

“It’s always hurry up and wait. Well, we’re hurrying up and we are waiting,” said Irby. “We are waiting for the state to drop this restriction. We’ve got members ready to go to work out here.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation would have to lift the restriction and would have to be approved by the Governor before allowing the change.

In addition to the restriction, the vegetation on the land is overgrown, meaning it would have to be cleaned and cleared before construction of a building could even take place.

Irby estimates it would take $200,000 to get the land prepared and the structure built.

While the wait is prolonged, the American Legion continues to serve the community and veterans in need, from wherever they can.

“Once we have a building, a location, or a place that we can call home, we can get more active members,” said Irby. “The more active members you’ve got, the more fundraisers you can have and more money you can raise to actually serve our veterans.”

The American Legion has a fundraising page on their website where people can donate to their building fund. It can be found by clicking here.

Post 12 is also hosting multiple fundraisers at the moment which include a chance to win firearms or a $500 tattoo session. To purchase tickets, call (334) 400-5356.

