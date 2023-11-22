Wiregrass Gives Back
ALEA opens homicide probe after Selma Police Department employee fatally shot

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation have launched a death investigation in Selma.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early Wednesday morning death investigation by special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is now a murder investigation, according to a statement released by the City of Selma.

The city confirmed the victim, Jamyron Hope, was “a part of the Selma Police Department family,” saying he had been an evidence technician with the department.

Selma Police had responded to the 3400 block of Water Avenue on reports of a gunshot victim and found Hope unresponsive on the ground. ALEA’s SBI special agents responded and took over the investigation around 1 a.m. at the request of the Selma Police Department.

The investigation has resulted in a road closure at the intersection of the U.S. 80 bypass and Water Avenue in Selma. ALEA stated that the intersection will be blocked for an extended period, and motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The Selma Police Department is asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to call Agent Manley with SBI at (205) 553-5531.

A possible motive and suspect are unknown as the investigation continues.

