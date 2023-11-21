Why the Helms family is proud to be farmers

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Farms, in many cases, are passed from generation to generation, but this farm in Slocomb has become family to the Helms’.

The Helms family has inhabited hundreds of acres of land in Slocomb since the 1890s.

Currently, the fourth, fifth and sixth generations work on the farm while the seventh generation is growing up on the farm, waiting in the wings.

Jared Helms, a sixth-generation farmer, tried to break the chain at a point, but found himself being pulled back to the land.

“I’ve had short stints in my life where I’ve moved off the farm, you know, a whole 12 minutes away,” said Jared Helms. “It’s been too hard and he really didn’t like it. That’s all I’ve ever known, being amongst my family right here on this land.”

While Jared works on his homestead on the land, his father Wayne works with the commercial row crops, and Grandpa Jimmy finds work around the farm, though he is supposed to be retired, according to the family.

Over the years, the generations have learned a lot from each other.

“I’ve learned it takes a lot of hard work, a lot of diligence, a lot of good planning, a lot of prayer for rain, and a good crop rotation,” said Jared Helms.

While they learn from each other, they also support each other in making the most out of their agricultural backgrounds.

“I’m so glad to have them right here at home, sitting at our table on the regular,” said Jimmy Helms. “It’s just wonderful, and I praise God for it.”

The Helms family was recognized as the Farm Family of the Year at the Houston County Farm City Week Banquet Thursday, November 16.

Their deep roots in agriculture is just one of the reasons this family is proud to be farmers.

“It really takes you back to a simpler time where you respect your family, your community, and the nature that you all live and partake in,” said Brittney Helms, Jared’s wife.

“I’m proud to be a farmer because as complicated as farming can be, it’s also simple,” said Jared Helms. “It’s a simple life for me, my family and it leads to a lot of joy.”

Those interested in Helms Hill Homestead’s products can check out their website by clicking here.

