Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

State superintendent says 2023 had best school year start in years

State Superintendent Eric Mackey says this year has been much better regarding academic performance and attendance, but concerns remain.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students are finishing up the first part of the school year. State Superintendent Eric Mackey says this is the best start to the school year since the 2019-2020 year.

Mackey says this year has been much better regarding academic performance and attendance, but concerns remain.

The Alabama State Department of Education stresses to parents the importance of getting students to school. This will prevent families from going to truancy court.

“We certainly don’t want to report parents to the district attorney,” said Mackey.

Attendance is emphasized even more as the state works to help students overcome learning loss.

“Many students, especially students in poverty, especially students in our inner city areas around the state, they had losses during that time and they’ve not gotten back to really where they were pre-pandemic,” said Mackey.

But there was some improvement. According to Mackey, there’s been a 2% gain in math and English for three years in a row in all grade levels. With students on holiday break, he says now is a good time for students to work to get ahead.

“Make sure that you’re continuing the learning process, even though your students are out of school. And then of course the other thing is students do need some time to play,” said Mackey.

Mackey says the department’s big priorities are to keep up the extra work with students through the Literacy and Numeracy Act to help students improve their math and reading skills.

Alabama’s literacy act goes into effect this year. Third graders not at a certain reading level will be held back a grade level.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day declared for Tuesday
Madison Johnson
Mother files suit after her teen daughter commits suicide while in custody
Gordon's salary, effective December 1, is among the highest of municipal judges in Alabama
Mayor breaks tie, commission approves $700,000 contract for Dothan judge
Cropped Photo: Johnny Arsfb / Flickr / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Free Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
The Helms family has inhabited hundreds of acres in Slocomb since the 1890s.
Why the Helms family is proud to be farmers

Latest News

Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce-for-hostages deal announced that would pause Gaza fighting, bring more aid
Coaches, parents and friends gathered around to congratulate the winnings cheerleaders and...
Ashford Youth Sports Association hosts award and ring ceremony for 8U youth football champions
Coaches, parents and friends gathered around to congratulate the winnings cheerleaders and...
Ashford Youth Sports Association hosts ring ceremony for champions
ALEA reports that the crash happened around 6:08 p.m., and is impacting the southbound lanes of...
Portion of Highway 231 closed after Dale County two-vehicle crash
Govan has 15 years of experience of being a prosecutor, where he says he protects Alabama...
Thomas Govan seeking open seat for Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2