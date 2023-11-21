Wiregrass Gives Back
Pet of the Week: Charming Chance

SOS Animal Shelter stopped by News4 to introduce us to a special guest for Pet of the Week.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SOS Animal Shelter stopped by News4 to introduce us to a special guest for Pet of the Week.

Chance is a 7-year-old bulldog mix who loves family life. He enjoys being spoiled with big beds and comfy blankets.

Chance was adopted several years ago but had to come back to SOS. He’s looking for his second chance at a forever home.

He would be a great companion for an older person or couple and he does prefer to be the only pet, but he is perfectly happy entertaining himself.

This sweet boy is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and ready to find a new home.

If you’re interested in additional information about Chance, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail.com. You can also stop by and meet Chance at SOS Animal Shelter located at 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, AL.

