Mayor breaks tie, commission approved $700,000 contract for Dothan judge

Gordon's salary, effective December 1, is among the highest of municipal judges in Alabama
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The mayor broke a rare tie vote, and Dothan city commissioners approved a $176,000 annual, four-year contract extension for Municipal Judge Rose Evans-Gordon Tuesday morning.

With two commissioners---Bradley Bedwell and Gantt Pierce---absent, a motion to postpone the vote failed.

Commissioners Kevin Dorsey and Aristotle Kirkland insisted that the vote occur on Tuesday when it appeared on the commission’s agenda.

They voted in favor of Gordon’s contract, while Commissioners John Ferguson and David Crutchfield opposed the pact, leaving Saliba to break the stalemate.

Gordon’s salary, effective December 1, is among the highest of municipal judges in Alabama and is comparable to Houston County circuit judges, paid by the state, with similar experience.

This story will be updated.

