Holmes County Sheriff’s Office cuts ribbon on new location

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The old Holmes County Ag Center is no longer unoccupied.

After nearly a year of renovations, the Ag Center has been turned into the new home for the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO cut the ribbon on their new location and hosted an open house, allowing people to come by and see the new amenities, including a bigger evidence room and additional office space.

Sheriff John Tate says they were able to use inmate labor to keep the project under budget. He says it cost just north of $600,000.

“The actual building of the old sheriff’s office was built in the 1960s, and it was renovated in 2007 like I said. Our evidence room was in the older building, which was built in the 1940s,” said Sheriff Tate. “We really got an upgrade. It is like moving into the Taj Mahal.”

This new location has about 1,500 additional square feet and has the capability of being expanded vertically if HCSO were to grow in staff.

The old HCSO office will be inhabited by the Bonifay Police Department, who currently share offices with the Bonifay Fire Department.

Chief Johnny Whitaker with BPD says the transition to the old HCSO building is about half way done.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.