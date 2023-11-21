Fall Foliage Peaking In Southern Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a trademark of fall that really brings in beauty and vibrant colors. Leaves changing colors start in the northern U.S. before the fun eventually reaches the Gulf Coast later in the season.

Late November is usually prime time for fall-like colors to show up in leaves as they drop and collect on the ground. We are usually near our peak by the third week of November, as shown by the color orange on the map. It doesn’t take long before we reach peak colors across the Wiregrass and southern edge of the state, usually taking place by the end of November or early December. Notice the vast majority of the U.S. has already had the best color by Thanksgiving week.

Fall Foliage Peaking (smokymountains.com)

Fall Foliage Peaking Nov. 20th (smokymountains.com)

What causes the leaves to fall behind in coloration compared to the rest of the country?

It’s mostly dependent on the chlorophyll component in the leaves, which causes the plants to be some shade of green in most cases. As the days in the fall grow shorter, chlorophyll starts to fade in the leaf, and bright reds, oranges and browns begin to show up instead. Sunlight leads to chlorophyll forming in the leaves and equals traditional green colors, and the absence of most of that chemical produces your fall colors. It’s funny how basic fifth or sixth-grade science can come in handy!

Here are the different types of leaves and the colors they usually become during autumn. There’s a variety and something for just about everyone to enjoy! Some of the shortest days leading into winter here in the Wiregrass usually bring the opportunity to witness these bright colors.

Fall foliage, USDA (fs.usda.gov)

So, if you’re a fan of fall foliage, take advantage of the last week of November and possibly the first week of December to get the best pictures!

Alabama's Fall gift: Beautiful, colorful leaves (ALABAMA MOUNTAIN LAKES TOURIST ASSOCIATION/VISIT NORTH ALABAMA.ORG)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.