Cooler For Mid-Week

SYNOPSIS – Rain departs the Wiregrass Tuesday evening, with cooler and drier weather for mid-week. Highs Wednesday and Thanksgiving will barely top 60°. A weak disturbance will bring us a slight rain chance Thursday night/early Friday, with a similar low-end rain chance for Sunday night/early Monday. The overall pattern is turning much cooler.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High near 61°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 61° 5%

FRI: An early shower, then cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 47° High: 63° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 65° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68° 10%

MON: An early shower, then cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 52° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 59° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching showers and thunderstorms in the Central Atlantic which may briefly try to organize over the days ahead. The rest of the tropics are rather tranquil.

