Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Company recalls children’s pain and fever medication due to instability of active ingredient

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral...
KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) due to an acetaminophen instability.(KinderFarms via Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company has voluntarily recalled two of their over-the-counter children’s pain and fever medication due to an acetaminophen instability.

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension), according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company reported testing of sample batches showed that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the medications, was not within its regular specification which can pose a health risk. KinderFarms said they haven’t received any reports of adverse reactions to the medication.

The products are available nationwide.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product and can return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Johnson
Mother files suit after her teen daughter commits suicide while in custody
4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day declared for Tuesday
Cropped Photo: Johnny Arsfb / Flickr / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Free Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
Dean Mitchell is thankful and he's hopeful. Grateful for what he has, hopeful for what he...
Holiday hopes: Dean Mitchell’s wish is a kidney transplant
News4 has you covered with this list of open restaurants on November 23
Dothan belly stuffers open on Thanksgiving Day 2023

Latest News

Potentially deadly mystery illness spreading in dogs around the U.S.
CARE STL is well over capacity and in need of emergency flooring repairs.
Animal shelter begging to find homes for 135 dogs ahead of urgent building repairs
FILE - Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state.
Here are the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes in each state
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas