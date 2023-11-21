The city of Dothan put up a new Christmas Tree in Wadlington Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan downtown is getting a holiday makeover. Crews put up a new Christmas Tree in Wadlington Park on Monday.

That’s right beside KBC. The Christmas tree has decorations and ornaments that scream holiday cheer.

Next Thursday, Dothan’s annual Christmas tree lighting will feature Santa Claus and carolers from Dothan High School.

The lighting will start at 5:30 p.m.

