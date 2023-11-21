4WARN WEATHER DAY: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

SYNOPSIS – The morning is starting off with some light rain across the region, but this is not the rain associated with the threat for strong to severe storms. An additional line of thunderstorms is expected to march through the region between 2 PM and 8 PM, and it’s those thunderstorms that include the chance for severe weather. The primary threats are isolated tornadoes, gusty winds, and isolated pockets of damaging winds. The good news in all of this is another very beneficial 0.50″ to 1.50″ of rain is expected to fall before we start drying out later tonight. Thanksgiving looks dry and cool, and we’ll turn a little warmer for Iron Bowl weekend.

TODAY – Scattered thunderstorms, some strong to severe. High near 75°. Winds SE, turning SW at 15-20 mph. 70%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Low near 54°. Winds NW at 10 mph. 30%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 61°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 43° High: 61°

FRI: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low: 47° High: 63° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 65°

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 44° High: 66°

MON: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low: 50° High: 67° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until 2 PM CST.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20 kts, decreasing to 15-20 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A couple of areas in the central Caribbean and way out in the north-central Atlantic are being watched for low chances of developing into a tropical system over the next several days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.