2023 Turkey Classic | Day 1 Recap

2023 Dothan Turkey Classic | Day 1 Recap
By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Day one of the Annual Turkey Classic is in the books. A spot in the Dothan Hoops Classic is up for grabs.

G.W. Long defeated Houston County 45-32.

Florala defeated Daleville 50-48.

Charles Henderson defeated Barbour County 62-28.

Wilcox Central defeated Emmanuel Christian 75-46.

Long will play Charles Henderson at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Florala will play Wilcox Central at noon.

The winner of both games will play at 3 p.m. for a spot in the Dothan Hoops Classic.

