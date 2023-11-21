2023 Turkey Classic | Day 1 Recap

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Day one of the Annual Turkey Classic is in the books. A spot in the Dothan Hoops Classic is up for grabs.

G.W. Long defeated Houston County 45-32.

Florala defeated Daleville 50-48.

Charles Henderson defeated Barbour County 62-28.

Wilcox Central defeated Emmanuel Christian 75-46.

Long will play Charles Henderson at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Florala will play Wilcox Central at noon.

The winner of both games will play at 3 p.m. for a spot in the Dothan Hoops Classic.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.