Thunderstorms On Track For Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – *4Warn Weather Day Tuesday* Showers and thunderstorms will move across the Wiregrass Tuesday, some potentially strong to severe. Rain chances will increase as the morning wears on, with scattered activity through the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes and gusty winds will be possible with the strongest cells, so remain weather-aware.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers late areas west. Low near 62°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong. High near 74°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Showers end, mostly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 61° 20%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 43° High: 61° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 63° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 65° 10%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 46° High: 68° 10%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 52° High: 67° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching showers and thunderstorms in the Central Atlantic which may organize over the days ahead. The rest of the tropics are rather tranquil.

