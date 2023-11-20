Wiregrass Gives Back
Thunderstorms Returning Tuesday

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Today’s clear skies will give way to increasing clouds tomorrow as highs warm to the middle 70s. We’ll hold onto Monday’s warm air overnight before the arrival of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some likely strong, Tuesday morning. Dry air will briefly return in time for Thanksgiving before another system of scattered showers flows in from the Gulf early Black Friday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Increasing clouds. High near 75°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low near 64°. Winds SE at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some likely strong. Low: 64° High: 72° 80%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 60° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 61° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers early. Low: 50° High: 63° 40%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 67° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 68° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – No tropical developments are expected in the coming days.

