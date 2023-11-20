Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – Our Monday will be dry, quiet, and warm across the Wiregrass, but we’re looking at a much more active day on Tuesday. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to march across the region, bringing with it the potential for some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms for our Tuesday. Gusty winds will be the primary threat, but a couple pockets of damaging winds and a couple isolated spin-up tornadoes are possible as well. We’ll dry out and turn cooler for Thanksgiving, then we’ll warm up a little more heading into Iron Bowl weekend.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 76°. Winds SE at 10 mph.

TONIGHT – Increasing clouds with a slight rain chance. Low near 64°. Winds SSE at 10 mph. 20% late

TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe. High near 73°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Slight chance of morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 60° 20% AM

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 43° High: 61°

FRI: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Low: 48° High: 63° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 67°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts, increasing to 10-15 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 1 foot or less, increasing to 2-3 feet by the afternoon.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A couple of areas in the central Caribbean and way out in the north-central Atlantic are being watched for low chances of developing into a tropical system over the next several days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

