Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Mother files suit after her teen daughter commits suicide while in custody

Madison Johnson had what was described as a personality that would light up a room, but below the surface laid emotional struggles.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman claiming negligence contributed to her daughter’s death filed suit against a juvenile lockup on Monday.

Vanessa Johnson claims Southeast Alabama Youth Services knew her 15-year-old had mental issues and, not long before her lockup, she attempted to take her life. Yet, Johnson argues, SAYS failed in its promise to put her daughter on suicide watch.

The suit, filed by Dothan attorney Cal Whaley, claims SAYS breached its duty to protect Madison Johnson and failed to train its staff correctly in such matters. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

“Madison had a personality that would light up a room,” Vanessa Johnson said of her daughter, but admitting her sometimes defiant teen struggled emotionally and suffered behavioral issues.

Vanessa Johnson told News4 that she and a judge agreed for Madison to go to the Diversion Center that SAYS operates.

The teen hanged herself on September 30.

“If (they) had been coming to check on her every 10 minutes, we could have gotten her back; every 20 minutes, we could have gotten her back; hours later, that was no signs of life,” she said during a November 10 press conference with Whaley.

SAYS did not respond to an earlier email, and the lawsuit did not immediately list an attorney for the agency.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
State Supreme Court will review Harvest lawsuit against Methodist Church
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy
Downtown Enterprise gift card works at 28 different businesses
Downtown Enterprise introduces gift card to support small businesses
Dr. Phyllis Edwards discusses school consolidation plans in this 2019 photo.
Appeals court keeps former superintendent’s suit ongoing

Latest News

4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day declared for Tuesday
Downtown Enterprise gift card works at 28 different businesses
Downtown Enterprise introduces gift card to support small businesses
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s lifelong love affair
Thanksgiving grocery prices to remain similar to 2022, according to UAB assistant economics...
Economics expert: Thanksgiving grocery prices to be similar to last year’s
Enterprise businesses hosts Toys for Tots Drive
Enterprise businesses hosts Toys for Tots Drive