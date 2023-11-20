Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity

Jason and Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas song for charity. (Credit: Getty Images, A Philly Christmas Special, RAK Studios, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brotherly duet is shaking up the internet.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas duet.

The song is part of the annual Christmas album that the Philadelphia Eagles puts out to raise money for charities in the area.

Travis Kelce joined his brother to sing “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a reimagined version of the 1980 Christmas classic by The Pogues.

Travis Kelce feared the worst.

“I’m gonna get just absolutely butchered,” he said.

And he was by someone who posted, “I’d rather hear a test of the emergency broadcast system on repeat than listen to the Kelce brothers.”

But there were tons of rave reviews including one that asked, “What can’t these brothers do?”

Some suggested the brothers add Taylor Swift to their hit, but she is not making the duet a trio yet.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
State Supreme Court will review Harvest lawsuit against Methodist Church
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy
Dr. Phyllis Edwards discusses school consolidation plans in this 2019 photo.
Appeals court keeps former superintendent’s suit ongoing
Downtown Enterprise gift card works at 28 different businesses
Downtown Enterprise introduces gift card to support small businesses

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Arguments on putting Trump’s gag order back in place are before an appeals court
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
OpenAI’s new CEO says he’s launching investigation into Sam Altman’s firing
FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome," during the...
A$AP Rocky will soon learn if he’s going to trial for charges of shooting at former friend
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Heavy fighting breaks out around another Gaza hospital as babies evacuated to Egypt