Holmes County Sheriff’s Office gives out Thanksgiving dinners

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is making sure certain families have something to be thankful for.

In partnership with Bonifay United Methodist Church, HCSO gave out 30 dinners, composed of a turkey and all the holiday essentials, to families who may not be able to afford to have a typical Thanksgiving dinner.

This has been an annual program in place since Sheriff John Tate took office.

Donations were made to the church to make up the sides, while HCSO provided the turkeys for the meals.

“I feel like we are doing the work of the Lord as much as we have been instructed to take care of those less fortunate,” said Robert Brackett, a member of the Bonifay United Methodist Church. “We here feel like we have been well blessed and we’re enjoying the opportunity to share it and pass it along.”

Sheriff Tate and other members of HCSO delivered the meals to families this afternoon, surprising them.

