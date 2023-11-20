Wiregrass Gives Back
Free Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass

Cropped Photo: Johnny Arsfb / Flickr / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, some are not as fortunate.

If you are in need of a Thanksgiving meal, Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places you can get a plate of food.

Dothan/Houston County:

  • Dothan Rescue Mission, Thanksgiving Day 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Good News Ministry, November 26, 12:15 p.m. - until all food is gone
  • Moma Tina’s, Thanksgiving Day 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Soup Kitchen, at noon, they’ll be serving in the streets
  • Living Hope Community Center, Thanksgiving Day 10 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.
  • The Harbor, November 22, 6 p.m.

Enterprise/Coffee County:

  • Enterprise Christian Mission, Thanksgiving Day 11 a.m.-1 pm.
  • The Craft Bar and Grill, Thanksgiving Day deliveries from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. to those who signed up.

Dale/Geneva Counties:

  • Choppers Ol’ School BBQ, Thanksgiving Day 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Choppers will also deliver to drop-off points in Enterprise, Level Plains, Ozark, Fort Novosel, New Brockton, Geneva, Dothan, and Wicksburg at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information about all of these locations offering Thanksgiving meals, to volunteer, or donate please visit the Wiregrass 211 Facebook page.

