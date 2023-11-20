Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan belly stuffers open on Thanksgiving Day 2023

Staying in Town? Here Are 23 Charlotte Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
News4 has you covered with this list of open restaurants on November 23(tcw-wbtv)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Thanksgiving just days away, a lot of people’s plans for the holiday are going to look different to someone else’s.

While many of us will be spending the time with loved ones with tables covered in homemade meals, several folks deal with unforeseen circumstances or situations where they are either not home with family for Thanksgiving or don’t have the ability or time to make their turkey day favorites.

If you are one of those people in the Wiregrass in that latter category and are needing to know some Dothan-area eateries that will be open for Thanksgiving, News4 has you covered with this list of open restaurants on November 23:

  • Annie Pearl’s Home Cooking - 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Smokey Joe’s Restaurant & Catering - Thanksgiving Catering listed, call for more
  • The Blue Plate - Thanksgiving Catering listed, call for more
  • Cracker Barrel - Opens at 11 a.m. with traditional Thanksgiving meal items being served
  • Dunkin’ - Normal hours
  • IHOP - Normal hours
  • McDonald’s - Normal hours
  • Sonic - Normal hours
  • Red Lobster - 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Waffle House - Normal hours
  • Golden Corral - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with traditional Thanksgiving meal items being served
  • Popeyes - 4220 Ross Clark Circle location open normal hours
  • Subway - Normal hours (Honeysuckle Road and Walmart locations closed)
  • Buffalo Wild Wings - Normal hours
  • Metro Diner - 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with traditional Thanksgiving meal items being served
  • Starbucks - 5:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at sole location, closed at Target, normal hours at Southeast Health
  • Denny’s - Normal hours
  • Shoney’s - Normal hours with traditional Thanksgiving meal items being served from 11 a.m. to close.

We will update this list with any new locations we learn of, but if there is any that we have missed feel free to visit us on Facebook and send us a direct message!

