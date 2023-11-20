Dothan belly stuffers open on Thanksgiving Day 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Thanksgiving just days away, a lot of people’s plans for the holiday are going to look different to someone else’s.

While many of us will be spending the time with loved ones with tables covered in homemade meals, several folks deal with unforeseen circumstances or situations where they are either not home with family for Thanksgiving or don’t have the ability or time to make their turkey day favorites.

If you are one of those people in the Wiregrass in that latter category and are needing to know some Dothan-area eateries that will be open for Thanksgiving, News4 has you covered with this list of open restaurants on November 23:

Annie Pearl’s Home Cooking - 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Smokey Joe’s Restaurant & Catering - Thanksgiving Catering listed, call for more

The Blue Plate - Thanksgiving Catering listed, call for more

Cracker Barrel - Opens at 11 a.m. with traditional Thanksgiving meal items being served

Dunkin’ - Normal hours

IHOP - Normal hours

McDonald’s - Normal hours

Sonic - Normal hours

Red Lobster - 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Waffle House - Normal hours

Golden Corral - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with traditional Thanksgiving meal items being served

Popeyes - 4220 Ross Clark Circle location open normal hours

Subway - Normal hours (Honeysuckle Road and Walmart locations closed)

Buffalo Wild Wings - Normal hours

Metro Diner - 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with traditional Thanksgiving meal items being served

Starbucks - 5:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at sole location, closed at Target, normal hours at Southeast Health

Denny’s - Normal hours

Shoney’s - Normal hours with traditional Thanksgiving meal items being served from 11 a.m. to close.

We will update this list with any new locations we learn of, but if there is any that we have missed feel free to visit us on Facebook and send us a direct message!

