4Warn Weather Day declared for Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has called a 4Warn Weather Day for Tuesday, November 21.

According to Chief Meteorologist David Paul, showers and thunderstorms are on track Tuesday, with a lower-end threat of severe weather. The better overall parameters for severe weather will be west of our area but an isolated tornado and/or some gusty winds are possible with stronger cells when they arrive. Tuesday, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. is the main window for severe weather as of right now.

We will provide live coverage as-needed both on-air and online.

