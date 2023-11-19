Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Downtown Enterprise introduces gift card to support small businesses

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has a new gift card just in time for the holiday season.

The gift card can be used at more than two dozen local businesses downtown.

It is available online and can be used at places like Boll Weevil Soap Company, Cafe Roma, Main Street Candy Company, Milky Moo’s, and more.

According to the website, for every $100 spent downtown, anywhere from $43 to $63 or more stays local.

Downtown Enterprise business owner Kayla Tice looks forward to the new addition this holiday season.

“It is awesome really; it is a great way to give a gift and support your downtown so we are really excited about all of that,” Tice, the owner of Southern Oak Home Decor, said about the gift card.

Southern Oak and other small businesses started the holiday season with the Wholiday Open House.

Downtown Enterprise hopes that continuous investment in the local economy produces better wages, more tax revenue, and stronger services.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
State Supreme Court will review Harvest lawsuit against Methodist Church
Dr. Phyllis Edwards discusses school consolidation plans in this 2019 photo.
Appeals court keeps former superintendent’s suit ongoing
Mark with Dothan Police Officers (l-r) Chris Watson, Jimmy Watkins, and William Taylor in a...
How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival
One person died Thursday night when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned in Midland City.
Dale County wreck kills one
The Marianna two-year program helps train people with autism and teaches them life-long skills...
NextStep at Endeavor Academy hosts grand opening

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s lifelong love affair
Enterprise businesses hosts Toys for Tots Drive
Enterprise businesses hosts Toys for Tots Drive
Downtown Enterprise gift card works at 28 different businesses
Downtown Enterprise gift card works at 28 different businesses
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
State Supreme Court will review Harvest lawsuit against Methodist Church