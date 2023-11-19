Downtown Enterprise introduces gift card to support small businesses

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has a new gift card just in time for the holiday season.

The gift card can be used at more than two dozen local businesses downtown.

It is available online and can be used at places like Boll Weevil Soap Company, Cafe Roma, Main Street Candy Company, Milky Moo’s, and more.

According to the website, for every $100 spent downtown, anywhere from $43 to $63 or more stays local.

Downtown Enterprise business owner Kayla Tice looks forward to the new addition this holiday season.

“It is awesome really; it is a great way to give a gift and support your downtown so we are really excited about all of that,” Tice, the owner of Southern Oak Home Decor, said about the gift card.

Southern Oak and other small businesses started the holiday season with the Wholiday Open House.

Downtown Enterprise hopes that continuous investment in the local economy produces better wages, more tax revenue, and stronger services.

