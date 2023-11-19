Wiregrass Gives Back
Cooler & Calm Before The Storms

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Thanksgiving week will begin clear and cooler as a wave of dry air briefly flows over our area. Southerly winds over the next couple of days will supply the warmth and moisture needed for scattered showers and storms to sweep through the Wiregrass Tuesday. Cold air will follow the frontal system, cooling afternoons to the 60s in time for Thanksgiving. A brief wave of moisture from the Gulf can provide a few showers early Black Friday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 48°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 72°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 52°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

MON: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 52° High: 74° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong. Low: 60° High: 74° 70%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 60° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 63° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, a few early showers. Low: 48° High: 63° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – No tropical developments are expected in the coming days.

