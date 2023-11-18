UMS-Wright @ Headland | 2023 Playoffs - 5A Round 2

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Rams look to charge on in their mission for a program-first state title as they host the Bulldogs in Round 2 of the 5A Playoffs. Can Headland keep to their winning ways, or will UMS-Wright hand the Rams their third loss on the season and crush their dreams of glory?

FINAL SCORE: Headland 35 - UMS-Wright 21

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.