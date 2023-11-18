Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Target testing new self-checkout policy

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention Target shoppers, you may soon see some changes in the checkout line.

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, then they will need to use the full-service lanes with cashiers.

For now, the company is testing this new policy in a handful of stores.

They say it is designed to shorten wait times and to better understand shoppers’ preferences.

And, while retailers have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses, the company says this was not a factor in testing the new policy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Thursday night when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned in Midland City.
Dale County wreck kills one
Mark with Dothan Police Officers (l-r) Chris Watson, Jimmy Watkins, and William Taylor in a...
How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival
Nathaniel Dennis
Court reinstates cold case killer’s life sentence
Bill Goree checks on a smoker full of Boston butts on November 16, 2023.
She died 22 years ago, but she still is a child advocate
Alabama Forestry Commission makes changes to No Burn Order

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio show after fan dies during concert
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard