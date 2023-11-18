Small businesses drop prices for Pink Friday

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Local shops need a way to compete with big businesses on Black Friday, so one week earlier, many celebrate Pink Friday.

Pink Friday was established in 2019 by an organization of boutique owners, working to encourage people to shop small first.

“It was created that way to do it a week before Black Friday to give people the opportunity to get out and shop locally in our smaller businesses,” said Shelby Danley, owner of Willow House Clothing and Boutique.

Two Geneva shops, Willow House and Nonna Jo’s Nook participated in Pink Friday, providing sales on their big sellers.

While things started slow, both owners have seen the interest of the community spike over the years.

“With people being more aware and caring about our small businesses, its grown,” said Danley. “It has gotten bigger and bigger every year. We just see it as a celebration, a time to celebrate our community and a time to celebrate our small businesses.”

Many small businesses crumbled during the pandemic, and many that remain are not as stable as they once were.

Pink Friday provides a glimmer of hope for the small shops. With lower prices and being a familiar face in the community, these owners hope people consider shopping local this holiday season.

“It has been a tough couple of years, so for the people to get out, shop local, and shop small, it really helps us of course be able to stay open,” said Nonna Jo’s Nook owner, Lisa Ward. “We try to provide deals because we know how important the deals are to people. Just come see us, give us a try and we will do our best to help everyone get a great deal.”

Both businesses will also participate in Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is November 25 this year.

