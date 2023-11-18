Millry @ Elba | 2023 Playoffs - 1A Round 2

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The undefeated Tigers stay at home for round 2 of the 1A Playoffs as they host the Wildcats. Can Elba stay perfect on the year and on their path to their first state title in eight years, or will Millry swipe one away on the road after their shutout performance last week?

FINAL SCORE: Elba 47- Millry 28

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.