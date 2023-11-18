Wiregrass Gives Back
Loachapoka @ Brantley | 2023 Playoffs - 1A Round 2

The tough Bulldogs return home after an impressive round 1 victory as they look for a repeat performance in the 1A Playoffs against the undefeated Indians.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023
BRANTLEY, Ala. (WTVY) - The tough Bulldogs return home after an impressive round 1 victory as they look for a repeat performance in the 1A Playoffs against the undefeated Indians. Can Brantley silence any doubters for a big Round 2 win, or will Loachapoka stay perfect on their way to the quarterfinals?

FINAL SCORE: Brantley 14 - Loachapoka 12

