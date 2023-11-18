Houston Academy @ Mobile Christian | 2023 Playoffs - 3A Round 2

MOBILE, Ala. (WTVY) - The 1-loss Raiders hit the road for a tough contest in round 2 of the 3A Playoffs as they battle the undefeated Leopards. Can Houston Academy keep their season alive while overcoming the hostile environment, or will Mobile Christian keep their loss column free of any blemishes to earn a quarterfinals ticket?

FINAL SCORE: Mobile Christian 35 - Houston Academy 10

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.