Greater Shiloh opens Community Center after breaking ground a year ago

The Reverend Doctor C.S. Pope Community Life Center broke ground over a year ago.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -The Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Headland’s “Reverend Doctor C.S. Pope Community Life Center” is officially open after breaking ground over a year ago.

It is named after Reverend Dr. C.S. Pope, who served as a pastor at the church for over 42 years.

Current Pastor Delvick McKay said Pope shared a special vision with him years ago.

“Reverend Pope has a vision to one day build a youth center,” McKay said.

The center will house multiple services, including an adult education program by Wallace Community College-Dothan and a hub for learning and tutoring for school-aged children.

A new addition is a healthcare component with a focus on both physical and mental health.

“This is a one-stop shop where people’s lives can be changed... it is for mind, body, and spirit and so that is what this project is all about,” McKay said about the 9 available programs.

The gym will house recreation programs such as the Silver Sneakers program for those 65 years and older.

WCCD will also offer a cosmetology program in the onsite barbershop, beauty and nail salon.

McKay said this vision, which started seven years ago, is unlike anything he could have ever imagined.

“There is no other joy or sense of fulfillment that I have to be able to see this happen, not just for me but for every person that lives in this community and the wiregrass,” McKay said.

Sister’s Soul Express will occupy the onsite restaurant.

Health Services ranging from sick visits, primary care, and diagnostic services will be offered by Southeast Alabama Rural Health Alliance beginning December 6th and every Wednesday thereafter.

