Geneva High principal named AL District 2 Principal of the Year

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass principal was recently recognized for his excellence in leadership.

Michael Crews, principal of Geneva High School, was named the District 2 Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals (AASSP).

Crews was nominated by a fellow Wiregrass principal.

Crews, a GHS alum, is in his fourth year as the principal after previously serving as a history teacher, basketball coach and assistant principal.

While he is honored for the award, he says his staff is the reason for his success.

“I am the leader and I am in charge, but they are the ones who are driving their students and pushing them,” said Crews. “Whether it’s the AP stuff we talked about the other day or whatever it is in athletics or academics, they are the ones driving that each and every day. I am just there to support them, and they are the ones that make me look good.”

By winning the district award, Crews will be up against other district winners for the chance to win the statewide Principal of the Year.

