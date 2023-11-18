Faith Academy @ Eufaula | 2023 Playoffs - 5A Round 2

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a battle of 8-3 squads in Round 2 of the 5A Playoffs, as the mighty Tigers host the Rams. Will Eufaula’s home field advantage be enough to push them to victory, or will Faith Academy silence the Tiger faithful en route to a crucial W?

FINAL SCORE: Eufaula 41 - Faith Academy 14

