Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Enterprise @ Mary G. Montgomery | 2023 Playoffs - 7A Round 2

After their Wiregrass rivals fell to them last week, the Wildcats now travel to Semmes to battle the Vikings in a 7A Round 2 Playoff matchup.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WTVY) - After their Wiregrass rivals fell to them last week, the Wildcats now travel to Semmes to battle the Vikings in a 7A Round 2 Playoff matchup. Can Enterprise move one step closer to a state title game appearance, or will Mary G. Montgomery complete the 7A Wiregrass sweep?

FINAL SCORE: Mary G. Montgomery 13 - Enterprise 10

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark with Dothan Police Officers (l-r) Chris Watson, Jimmy Watkins, and William Taylor in a...
How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival
One person died Thursday night when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned in Midland City.
Dale County wreck kills one
Bill Goree checks on a smoker full of Boston butts on November 16, 2023.
She died 22 years ago, but she still is a child advocate
Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Jesse Taylor pleads guilty to stealing drugs from fire department, other crimes

Latest News

Houston Academy @ Mobile Christian
Houston Academy @ Mobile Christian | 2023 Playoffs - 3A Round 2
The 1-loss Raiders hit the road for a tough contest in round 2 of the 3A Playoffs as they...
Houston Academy @ Mobile Christian | 2023 Playoffs - 3A Round 2
Elba is in the second round for the third straight year and fight in the past six seasons, but...
Tigers gear up for Round 2
You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this.
FNF Play of the Night | 2023 Playoffs Round 1
Cottonwood’s Christian Williams with the tipped pass, and falling into the hands of Jayden...
FNF Play of the Night | 2023 Playoffs Round 1