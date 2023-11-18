Enterprise @ Mary G. Montgomery | 2023 Playoffs - 7A Round 2

SEMMES, Ala. (WTVY) - After their Wiregrass rivals fell to them last week, the Wildcats now travel to Semmes to battle the Vikings in a 7A Round 2 Playoff matchup. Can Enterprise move one step closer to a state title game appearance, or will Mary G. Montgomery complete the 7A Wiregrass sweep?

FINAL SCORE: Mary G. Montgomery 13 - Enterprise 10

