ECI @ Early County | 2023 Playoffs - Georgia Round 2
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The 7-4 Bobcats get to defend their Georgia playoff dreams at home as they face off with the Bulldogs. Can Early County move on to round 3 or will ECI take a big upset win on the road?
FINAL SCORE: Early County 43 - ECI 34
