On the dotted line: Skylar Frey

The Lady Wildcat will stay close to home as she signed on with the Enterprise State softball team on Friday.
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcat Softball team continues to churn out collegiate softball players. The team had five sign to play at the college level a season ago and now it will add another to the list.

Skylar Frey was a big part of the Wildcats run to the state tournament last year. She was 12-6 in the circle with over 100 strikeouts.

She’ll be staying close to home as she signed with the Enterprise State Boll Weevils.

