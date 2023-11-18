On the dotted line: Skylar Frey

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcat Softball team continues to churn out collegiate softball players. The team had five sign to play at the college level a season ago and now it will add another to the list.

Skylar Frey was a big part of the Wildcats run to the state tournament last year. She was 12-6 in the circle with over 100 strikeouts.

She’ll be staying close to home as she signed with the Enterprise State Boll Weevils.

