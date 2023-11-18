On the dotted line: Cierra Baker
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Over in Geneva County, the Slocomb Red Tops finished off their softball signings for the time being as Cierra Baker decided to take her talents to Chipola.
Baker is a dominant pitcher in the circle for Slocomb. She has some unfinished business as she enters her senior season after she missed time due to a pinched nerve.
She’s looking to help the Red Tops in a tough 4-A area before achieving a dream of playing college.
