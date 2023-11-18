Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan’s Carver School ranked top twenty elementary school in AL

Carver School for Mathematics, Science and Technology was also ranked the number one school in Dothan City Schools.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. News and World Report recognized Carver School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology as one of the top twenty elementary schools in the state of Alabama.

Alongside its statewide mark, Carver also got the nod as the top ranked school in the Dothan City Schools system.

Principal Chris Payne said hearing the news made him feel proud of his teachers and students.

“It lets (the teachers) know that all the hard work they have put in these children is making a difference. We don’t do it for the scores, that is just a side note for us. We do it because we love our jobs, to make a difference in the kids’ lives every day,” Principal Payne said.

U.S. News and World Report also ranked Dale County schools G.W. Long Middle school number six in the state.

