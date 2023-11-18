Chipley @ Holmes County | 2023 Playoffs - Florida Round 2

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Two 8-2 teams battle it out in playoff action in Florida, as the Tigers travel to take on the Blue Devils. Can Chipley get revenge for the early season 10-point loss, or will Holmes County hope history repeats itself to move them on to the next round?

FINAL SCORE: Holmes County 26 - Chipley 7

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.