Charles Henderson @ Gulf Shores | 2023 Playoffs - 5A Round 2

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WTVY) - It can’t get much tougher for the Trojans than this matchup in Round 2 of the 5A Playoffs, as they travel to take on the undefeated Dolphins. Will Charles Henderson march into hostile territory and claim their ticket to the next round, or will Gulf Shores keep swimming on in their impressive 2023 season?

FINAL SCORE: Gulf Shores 41 - Charles Henderson 0

