Warm Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Pleasant weather is on the way for the weekend with mostly sunny skies each day as highs reach the lower 70s. We’re tracking our next storm system set to arrive sometime later Tuesday, followed by cooler air for Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 73°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 48°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 72° 0%

MON: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 52° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong. Low: 60° High: 74° 70%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 62° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 63° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 43° High: 65° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re watching Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two. The system will move to the northeast into the Atlantic with weakening this weekend due to increased shear.

