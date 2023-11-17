Tigers inching back to state title

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Elba Tigers are in the second round for the third straight year and fifth in the past six seasons. However, they look to do something that hasn’t been done since 2016 and that’s advance.

The Tigers dominated in the first round beating University Charter 70-8 which was their most points in a playoff game this century. Now, the Tigers face Millry, a team they last beat 23-6 in 2010 their only matchup.

That win also happened in the second round of the playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.