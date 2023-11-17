Wiregrass Gives Back
Tigers inching back to state title

Elba is in the second round for the third straight year and fight in the past six seasons, but they look to do something not done since 2016...advance.
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Elba Tigers are in the second round for the third straight year and fifth in the past six seasons. However, they look to do something that hasn’t been done since 2016 and that’s advance.

The Tigers dominated in the first round beating University Charter 70-8 which was their most points in a playoff game this century. Now, the Tigers face Millry, a team they last beat 23-6 in 2010 their only matchup.

That win also happened in the second round of the playoffs.

