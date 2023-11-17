Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Alabama Forestry Commission makes changes to No Burn Order

(KALB)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is lifting the No Burn Order in 33 counties as the amount of rainfall varies across the state this week.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on November 17, these counties will drop down to a Fire Alert. Burn permits will be issued to certified prescribed burn managers only. The lesser restriction includes all counties south of and including Sumter, Greene, Hale, Perry, Dallas, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, and Lee.

The 34 counties in the northern half of the state remain under the No Burn Order.

The No Burn Order for the southern half of the state has been changed to a Fire Alert
The No Burn Order for the southern half of the state has been changed to a Fire Alert(Alabama Forestry Commission)

According to State Forester Rick Oates, they have been monitoring the rain and fuel moisture content in all counties. “The recent rainfall should temporarily help us with the wildfire situation in some counties and hopefully more rain is on the way,” Oates stated in a press release. “Unfortunately, the northern counties did not receive enough precipitation to lift the No Burn order. Predicted rain for early next week may allow the situation to be re-assessed.”

Since the beginning of October, wildland firefighters have battled 727 wildfires across 7,770 acres across the state, according to the AFC. For more information on the current wildfire situation, visit the commission’s website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark with Dothan Police Officers (l-r) Chris Watson, Jimmy Watkins, and William Taylor in a...
How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival
One person died Thursday night when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned in Midland City.
Dale County wreck kills one
Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery
Bill Goree checks on a smoker full of Boston butts on November 16, 2023.
She died 22 years ago, but she still is a child advocate
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Jesse Taylor pleads guilty to stealing drugs from fire department, other crimes

Latest News

The national awareness week highlights the safety of first responders when they are out tending...
Crash Responder Safety Week: Tips from law enforcement to be safe
News4's Kinsley Centers proved to be the the master of the Crock Pot as she nearly got the...
Winner, winner, Kinsley's Chili Dinner!
The national awareness week highlights the safety of first responders when they are out tending...
Crash Responder Safety Week: Tips from law enforcement to be safe
Hosts thankgiving giveaway
Johns Chapel AME Church hosts annual Thanksgiving giveaway