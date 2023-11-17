Johns Chapel AME Church hosts annual Thanksgiving giveaway

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise is giving back by feeding their neighbors.

The church is handing out 300 brown bags worth of groceries as part of their Thanksgiving Giveaway.

Each bag will have 11 different food items, and will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Willie White, the pastor of Johns Chapel AME Church, said it’s God’s work to help the community.

“It makes you feel good inside, because so many people do need some help. We are not asking people to sign forms, we are giving whoever comes needing a bag of groceries, they just pick it up and go on their merry way,” Shelly Harden, a member of Johns Chapel AME Church, said.

The food giveaway will start Saturday, November 18 from 9 to 12 p.m. at 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.

